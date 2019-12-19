SENIOR STUDS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Braves scoring over the last five games.NIFTY NIKE: Nike Sibande has connected on 31.3 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.