WINNING WHEN: Bradley is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Braves are 0-3 when opponents score more than 61.
THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Bradley’s Danya Kingsby has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 37.5 percent of them, and is 5 for 11 over his last five games.
DID YOU KNOW: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38 percent, the 30th-best mark in the country. Miami has allowed opponents to shoot 44.5 percent from the field through 11 games (ranked 255th).
___
___
