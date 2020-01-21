KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Simpson has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wolverines are 8-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 3-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Nittany Lions are 8-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 5-5 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Penn State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 84.3 points during those contests. Michigan has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 60.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big Ten teams.

