Wake Forest (8-5) missed a chance to win nine games for just the third time in program history.

Michigan State tried to give away the game twice in the fourth, the first time on Lewerke’s shovel pass to tight end Trenton Gillison inside the 10 that was stripped and recovered by linebacker Ja’Cquez Williams at the 6.

The Deamon Deacons failed to score on the drive, and handed Michigan State another chance to seal the victory. Again, the Spartans couldn’t put it away when Matt Coghlin was wide left on a 28-yard field goal attempt with 3:03 left Wake Forest’s last chance ended on an incomplete pass on its own 16.

Lewerke passed Connor Cook (9,403) to become Michigan State’s career leader in total offense and was the bowl MVP. White finished with 97 yards receiving, and Elijah Collins had 96 yards rushing.

Jamie Newman did all his damage for the Demon Deacons in the first half, throwing three touchdown passes for a 21-20 halftime lead.

MILITARY BOWL

NORTH CAROLINA 55, TEMPLE 13

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Freshman Sam Howell threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass in North Carolina’s victory over Temple in the Military Bowl.

Howell completed 25 of 34 passes and ran for 53 yards on three carries to help the Tar Heels (7-6) to their first bowl victory since 2013. Temple (8-5) has gone to a bowl five years in a row — and lost four of them.

Howell threw two first-half touchdown to stake the Tar Heels to a 20-6 lead. They pulled in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns in a 12-second span, the last on Storm Duck’s 20-yard interception return.

Howell completed the third-quarter blitz by catching a 2-yard TD pass from wide receiver Rontavius Groves at the end of a razzle-dazzle reverse to make it 41-6. Howell threw 38 touchdown passes this season, the most by a true freshman in FBS history.

