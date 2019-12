BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are set to battle the Rams of Columbia International. Middle Tennessee lost 71-59 loss at home against Belmont in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Antonio Green has averaged 16.4 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Blue Raiders, while C.J. Jones has recorded 17.8 points per game.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Tajae Anderson has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.