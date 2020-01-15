SENIOR STUDS: Middle Tennessee’s C.J. Jones, Antonio Green and Donovan Sims have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Blue Raiders points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Blue Raiders have given up just 71.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 81.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 40.8 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 28 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Middle Tennessee is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 4-2 when scoring at least 72.

WINNING WHEN: Florida Atlantic is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Owls are 4-6 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Middle Tennessee has averaged only 62.4 points per game over its last five games. The Blue Raiders are giving up 75 points per game over that span.

