SUPER SENIORS: Western Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors. Carson Williams, Taveion Hollingsworth, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Hilltoppers points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Blue Raiders have given up just 72.3 points per game to CUSA opponents thus far, an improvement from the 81.5 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Donovan Sims has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Middle Tennessee field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Middle Tennessee is 0-10 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 4-2 when it scores at least 73.

COLD SPELLS: Western Kentucky has dropped its last three road games, scoring 72.7 points and allowing 78 points during those contests. Middle Tennessee has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 67.3 points while giving up 78.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky is ranked second among CUSA teams with an average of 77.9 points per game.

