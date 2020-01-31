SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jhivvan Jackson, Byron Frohnen and Atem Bior have collectively scored 44 percent of UTSA’s points this season. For Middle Tennessee, C.J. Jones, Antonio Green and Donovan Sims have scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 62 percent of all Blue Raiders points over their last five.

RAMPING IT UP: The Roadrunners have scored 79.4 points per game against CUSA opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.3 per game they put up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 39.1 percent of the 133 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 87.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UTSA is 0-7 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 73.

COLD SPELL: Middle Tennessee has lost its last eight road games, scoring 67.4 points, while allowing 80.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The UTSA offense has scored 78.4 points per game this season, ranking the Roadrunners 30th among Division 1 teams. The Middle Tennessee defense has allowed 76 points per game to opponents (ranked 285th).

