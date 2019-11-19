SQUAD LEADERS: Middle Tennessee’s Antonio Green has averaged 23.5 points, four rebounds and 2.3 steals while C.J. Jones has put up 20 points and two steals. For the Wildcats, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has averaged 14.3 points and 10 rebounds while Saddiq Bey has put up 14.3 points and five rebounds.JUMPING FOR JEREMIAH: Robinson-Earl has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.