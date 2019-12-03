SMU sprinted to a 35-17 lead at the break and won the second half 42-34.
Chudier Bile had nine points for the Demons (2-5).
SMU faces Georgetown at home on Saturday. Northwestern State matches up against LSU on the road on Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.