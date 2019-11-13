Raiquan Clark had 26 points for the Sharks (0-3). Jashaun Agosto added 14 points. Ty Flowers had 13 points and 14 rebounds.
George Mason matches up against James Madison at home on Saturday. Long Island-Brooklyn matches up against Delaware State on the road on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD