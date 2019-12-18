Anthony Lamb had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts (7-5).

Stef Smith, whose 14 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Catamounts, scored just four. He hit 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

UNC Greensboro matches up against Northern Kentucky at home on Saturday. Vermont faces Lipscomb at home on Friday.

