BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks to end its four-game losing streak as it takes on Wisconsin. Milwaukee is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Wisconsin lost 72-65 on the road to Rutgers on Dec. 11.

SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee has benefited heavily from its seniors. Darius Roy, Te’Jon Lucas, Josh Thomas and Wil Sessoms have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Panthers points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DARIUS: Roy has connected on 36.2 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.1 percent of his foul shots this season.