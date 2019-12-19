STREAK STATS: Wisconsin has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 79.4 points while giving up 62.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has 29 assists on 74 field goals (39.2 percent) over its past three matchups while Milwaukee has assists on 30 of 65 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.
STINGY DEFENSE: Milwaukee has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23.1 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Horizon teams. That figure has dropped to 21.8 percent during the team’s four-game losing streak, however.
