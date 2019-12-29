SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee has relied heavily on its seniors. Te’Jon Lucas, Darius Roy, Josh Thomas, DeAndre Abram and Wil Sessoms have collectively accounted for 73 percent of all Panthers points this season, though that number has dropped to 28 percent over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Lucas has accounted for 41 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Milwaukee is 0-6 when it allows at least 74 points and 5-2 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

TWO STREAKS: Milwaukee has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62.3 points and allowing 77 points during those contests. Wright State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 65.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81.4 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 24th among Division 1 teams. The Milwaukee defense has allowed 71.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 204th).

