Jamaree Bouyea had 16 points and seven rebounds for San Francisco. Jimbo Lull added 16 points and nine rebounds, and Khalil Shabazz had 14 points.
Ben Stanley scored a career-high 24 points for the Pirates (3-3). Jermaine Marrow added 23 points and seven assists, and Amir Smith had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.