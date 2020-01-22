SUPER SENIORS: Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu, Alihan Demir and Payton Willis have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 57 percent of all Golden Gophers scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Marcus Carr has been directly responsible for 60 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. Carr has 16 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Minnesota is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 10-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Minnesota has lost its last six road games, scoring 61.5 points, while allowing 71.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big Ten teams.

