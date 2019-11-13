Martice Mitchell, a 6-foot-10 center from Chicago, also signed with the Gophers on Wednesday. He’s a consensus top-five prospect in Illinois, from Bloom High School. With these two additions in the commencement of the early signing period, the Gophers have one scholarship remaining for the 2020-21 season.
