FAB FRESHMEN: Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry, Robert Woodard and DJ Stewart have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 53.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina has an assist on 38 of 83 field goals (45.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Mississippi State has assists on 48 of 85 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 43.3 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD