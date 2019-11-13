FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Michael Ertel has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Louisiana-Monroe field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 47.4 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD