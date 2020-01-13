WINLESS WHEN: Missouri is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 9-1 when scoring at least 60.
PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 3-6 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Tigers are 6-0 when they score at least 70 points and 3-6 on the year when falling short of 70.
TOUGH TIGERS: Missouri has held opposing teams to 58.9 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.