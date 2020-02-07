SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lee has directly created 52 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 25 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 14-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Commodores are 0-10 when they score 70 points or fewer and 9-3 when they exceed 70.

TWO STREAKS: Vanderbilt has dropped its last five road games, scoring 70.4 points and allowing 82.4 points during those contests. Mississippi State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.5 points while giving up 61.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.8 percent this year. That rate is the second-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Vanderbilt stands at just 26.1 percent (ranked 257th).

