SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi’s Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 63 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.POTENT PERRY: Reggie Perry has connected on 33.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-5 when they allow 74 or more points and 15-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Rebels are 0-7 when they score 63 points or fewer and 12-4 when they exceed 63.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rebels have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Mississippi has an assist on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) over its past three outings while Mississippi State has assists on 36 of 81 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 12.9 offensive boards per game.

