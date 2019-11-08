Alabama State (0-1) vs. Missouri State (0-1)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State and Missouri State look to bounce back from losses. Alabama State fell short in a 95-64 game at Gonzaga in its last outing. Missouri State lost 67-66 loss at home to Arkansas-Little Rock in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State went 0-9 against non-conference schools last season. In those nine games, the Hornets gave up 80.2 points per game while scoring 59.1 per matchup. Missouri State went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 75.2 points and allowing 77.1 per game in the process.

