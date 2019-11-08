DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State went 0-9 against non-conference schools last season. In those nine games, the Hornets gave up 80.2 points per game while scoring 59.1 per matchup. Missouri State went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 75.2 points and allowing 77.1 per game in the process.
