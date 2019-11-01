DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock went 4-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Trojans gave up 77 points per game while scoring 76.8 per contest. Missouri State went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 75.2 points and allowing 77.1 per game in the process.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
