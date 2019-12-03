Khayla Pointer had nine points, seven assists and six rebounds for LSU (8-1), which has won seven straight. The Tigers entered holding teams to 55.9 points per game, ranking 45th in the nation.
Terris McKay and Tykeria Williams each had a team-high six points for Nicholls State (2-6), shooting a combined 3 of 20 from the field. The Colonels shot 22.6% overall and turned it over 25 times, leading to 33 LSU points.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.