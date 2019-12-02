CREATING OFFENSE: Shuler has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Charleston Southern is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 61.

STREAK STATS: Missouri has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.5 points while giving up 51.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Missouri defense has allowed only 58.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Tigers 16th among Division I teams. The Charleston Southern offense has averaged 59.7 points through seven games (ranked 243rd, nationally).

