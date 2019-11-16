Mobley kicked a 20-yard field goal midway through the third quarter and Yeboah caught an 8-yard pass from Russo to make it 22-7 after three.

Darius Bradwell scored from 4 yards out to pull Tulane (6-4, 3-3) within eight, 22-14, but Jadan Blue caught a 16-yard pass from Russo to put the game out of reach, 29-14, with just under 10 minutes to play.

Russo was 22 of 38 for 221 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Blue had 12 catches for 131 yards and a score.

