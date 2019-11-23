Tyquell Fields threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns and pulled Stony Brook to 24-20 with a 5-yard pass to Nick Anderson seconds into the fourth quarter.

Albany ran off the next 8:42 with a grinding, 13-play drive that Mofor capped with his short TD run. Mofor carried the ball 31 times for 176 yards and three TDs. Jeff Undercuffler was 16-for-35 passing for 183 yards and a score.

The Seawolves (5-7, 2-6) lost six of their final seven games. Fields was 19-for-27 passing for Stony Brook.

