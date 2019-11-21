Mississippi State never trailed, established a 41-16 rebounding advantage, led by 25 and withstood a late rally to earn a matchup with No. 17 Villanova on Friday in one semifinal.

Christion Thompson and K.J. Lawson each scored 12 points and Jordan Walker finished with 11 for the Green Wave (3-1) in their first loss under new coach Ron Hunter. Tulane used a late 16-5 run and pulled to 75-61 on Lawson’s layup with just under 3 minutes left. D.J. Stewart countered with a three-point play with 2:17 to play to put Mississippi State back up by 17.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs, who are receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25, couldn’t afford a loss in their Myrtle Beach opener if they wanted to crack the national rankings for the second straight season. After picking up wins against five mid-major programs, they get their first real test of the young season when they face the Wildcats.

Tulane: The Green Wave — who forced 21 turnovers in two previous games — made things messy in this one, with 25 takeaways that led to 22 points. But they had no answers when Mississippi State created shots, allowing the Bulldogs to shoot 68% in the final 20 minutes.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Plays No. 17 Villanova on Friday in one semifinal.

Tulane: Faces Middle Tennessee on Friday in a consolation game.

