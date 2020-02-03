AD

MAAC IMPROVEMENT: The Hawks have scored 62.9 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 65.5 per game they managed over 11 non-conference games.SOLID SALNAVE: Salnave has connected on 46.6 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 87.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hawks are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 13-3 when they exceed 63 points. The Stags are 0-9 when allowing 64 or more points and 8-3 when holding opponents below 64.

STREAK SCORING: Fairfield has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 64 points while giving up 55.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth has committed a turnover on just 18.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all MAAC teams. The Hawks have turned the ball over only 13.1 times per game this season.

