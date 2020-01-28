SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth’s Ray Salnave, Deion Hammond and Mustapha Traore have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Peacocks have allowed just 60.3 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 68.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.SOLID SALNAVE: Salnave has connected on 46.8 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 86.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Monmouth is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Hawks are 7-7 when scoring any fewer than 75.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Peacocks. St. Peter’s has 41 assists on 63 field goals (65.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Monmouth has assists on 52 of 79 field goals (65.8 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: St. Peter’s has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.1 percent this year. That rate is ranked ninth in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Monmouth stands at just 24.6 percent (ranked 286th).

