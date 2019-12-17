SUPER SENIORS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Ducks scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last three games. Pritchard has 25 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Montana has dropped its last four road games, scoring 56.8 points and allowing 70.5 points during those contests. Oregon has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82.2 points while giving up 61.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Grizzlies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Ducks. Oregon has 39 assists on 84 field goals (46.4 percent) over its past three outings while Montana has assists on 39 of 82 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Pac-12 teams. The Ducks have averaged 10 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

