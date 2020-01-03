AD

CREATING OFFENSE: Radebaugh has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

AD

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Montana is 0-5 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Northern Colorado is a perfect 7-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points and has averaged 76 points per game over its last five.

WINNING WHEN: The Bears are 7-0 when they score at least 74 points and 1-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Grizzlies are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 62 points or fewer and 2-7 when opponents exceed 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado has made 10.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among Big Sky teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD