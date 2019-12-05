BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Montana’s Sayeed Pridgett has averaged 18.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Kendal Manuel has put up 12.3 points. For the Fighting Hawks, Filip Rebraca has averaged 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds while Marlon Stewart has put up 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

AD

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Pridgett has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Montana field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

AD

YET TO WIN: The Fighting Hawks are 0-5 when they score 70 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 70 points. The Grizzlies are 0-5 when allowing 64 or more points and 3-0 when holding opponents below 64.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Fighting Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Grizzlies. Montana has 40 assists on 83 field goals (48.2 percent) across its past three games while North Dakota has assists on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

AD

BALL SECURITY: Montana’s offense has turned the ball over 14.9 times per game this season, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD