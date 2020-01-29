FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Montana’s Sayeed Pridgett, Derrick Carter-Hollinger and Josh Vazquez have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Grizzlies have scored 75.4 points per game against Big Sky opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pridgett has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Montana field goals over the last five games. Pridgett has 36 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Vikings have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Grizzlies. Portland State has 42 assists on 86 field goals (48.8 percent) over its past three outings while Montana has assists on 36 of 88 field goals (40.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.8 percent this year. That figure is ranked fourth in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Montana stands at just 21.9 percent (ranked 330th).

