TEAM LEADERSHIP: Montana State’s Harald Frey has averaged 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and five assists while Jubrile Belo has put up 12 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Eagles, Kim Aiken Jr. has averaged 15.9 points and 10.6 rebounds while Jacob Davison has put up 17.4 points and two steals.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bobcats have given up just 64 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 70.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Frey has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. Frey has accounted for 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Montana State is 0-5 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 9-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bobcats are 5-0 when they record seven or more steals and 4-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Eagles are 8-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 2-6 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Washington offense has scored 84 points per game, the second-highest figure in Division I. Montana State has only averaged 68 points per game, which ranks 240th nationally.

