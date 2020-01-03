PERFECT WHEN: The Thunderbirds are 7-0 when they score at least 73 points and 1-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Bobcats are 5-0 when the team records at least seven steals and 3-6 when falling short of that total.
COLD SPELL: Montana State has lost its last four road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 72.5 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah is ranked second among Big Sky teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2 percent. The Thunderbirds have averaged 11 offensive boards per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.