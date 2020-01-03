BOTTOM LINE: Montana State looks for its third straight win over Southern Utah at Centrum Arena. Southern Utah’s last win at home against the Bobcats came on Dec. 31, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile Harald Frey is averaging 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and five assists to lead the charge for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo is also a big contributor, producing 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Thunderbirds have been led by Cameron Oluyitan, who is averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.FREY IS A FORCE: Frey has connected on 37.8 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.