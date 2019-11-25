KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Harald Frey has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. Harald Frey has accounted for 12 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State went 2-7 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bobcats put up 69.4 points per contest across those nine contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD