KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Sayeed Pridgett has made or assisted on 56 percent of all Montana field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

A YEAR AGO: Montana earned a 24-point victory over Montana Tech when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana went 5-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Grizzlies offense put up 68.9 points per matchup in those 10 games.

___

___

