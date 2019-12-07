The Aggies (4-7) led the entire game except for a 31-all tie late in the first half. UC Davis had a nine-point lead at one point in the second half but Northern Illinois drew within 55-53 when Trendon Hankerson made a 3-pointer with 3:09 remaining. With 1:21 to go, Darius Beane made two free throws to draw NIU within 60-57 but UC Davis made 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute to close out the win.