Stefan Gonzalez had 17 points for UC Davis (3-7), which ended its six-game losing streak. Kennedy Koehler added 10 points. Ezra Manjon had six rebounds and six assists for the visitors.

Mooney opened the second half with a 3-pointer and followed with a layup and his 3-pointer kicked off an 8-0 run that had Davis ahead 66-48 with under eight minutes to go. He had 18 points to 12 for NAU at that point. The Aggies shot 71% in the second half and finished the game at 60%, going 10 of 19 from distance.