DePaul had 42 points in the paint, compared to 26 for UIC. DePaul shot 52% from the floor (33-63) while limiting the Flames to 22-of-55 shooting (40%).

Braelen Bridges had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Flames (4-7). Marcus Ottey and Godwin Boahen added 12 points apiece.

DePaul matches up against Cleveland State on the road on Wednesday. Illinois-Chicago faces Illinois State on the road on Wednesday.

___

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

