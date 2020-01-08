SUPER SENIORS: Morehead State’s Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 40.7 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.8 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

SLIPPING AT 71: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-9 when it allows at least 71 points and 4-2 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. Morehead State has 54 assists on 94 field goals (57.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has assists on 51 of 89 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all OVC teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 12.3 times per game this season and just 8.3 times per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD