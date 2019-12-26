BOTTOM LINE: The Morehead State Eagles are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Alice Lloyd College. Morehead State lost 82-76 to Ohio in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Morehead State’s Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.SOLID SMITH: Blake Smith has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.