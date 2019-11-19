LEADING THE WAY: The Eagles are led by Justin Thomas and Jordan Walker. Thomas is averaging 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists while Walker is putting up 13.8 points per game. The Tigers have been anchored by Dru Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon. D. Smith has averaged 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Tilmon has put up 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.DOMINANT DRU: D. Smith has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

THREAT FROM DEEP: Morehead State’s Walker has attempted 25 3-pointers and connected on 24 percent of them, and is 2 of 11 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Missouri has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 51.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 42.1 percent, ranking the Eagles sixth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Missouri stands at just 24.6 percent (ranked 255th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD