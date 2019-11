BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ben Drake has put up 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Blue Hose. Complementing Drake is Cory Hightower, who is accounting for 12.5 points and five rebounds per game. The Eagles are led by Jordan Walker, who is averaging 17.5 points.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.