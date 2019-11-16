Morgan’s 29-yard TD run in the third and Luke Carter’s 20-yard field capped the scoring.
Wofford (8-3, 6-1) moved a half-game ahead of Furman. The Terriers close out the regular season on the road at The Citadel. Furman (7-4, 6-2), which had a three-game win streak snapped, closes out against nonconference opponent High Point.
Both teams combined for only 146 passing yards, but Wofford outgained Furman on the ground 288-167.
