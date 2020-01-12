LEADING THE WAY: Bethune-Cookman’s Cletrell Pope has averaged 13.8 points and 11.8 rebounds while Isaiah Bailey has put up 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Bears, Stanley Davis has averaged 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while Troy Baxter has put up 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Bears have scored 75.3 points per game and allowed 69.3 points per game against MEAC opponents. Those are both solid improvements over the 68.3 points scored and 79.7 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.TOUGH TO DEFEND DAVIS: Across 18 appearances this season, Morgan State’s Davis has shot 49.2 percent.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Morgan State is 0-8 when opposing teams score 75 or more points. Bethune-Cookman is a perfect 7-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points. The Wildcats have averaged 82.2 points per game over their last five.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Wildcats are 3-9 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State and Bethune-Cookman are the class of the MEAC when it comes to scoring. The Bears are ranked second in the conference with 72.3 points per game, including 76.4 per game over their last five. The Wildcats are ranked first at 74.9 per game and have put up 82.2 per game over their last five games.

