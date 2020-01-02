LEADING THE CHARGE: Delaware State’s John Crosby has averaged 22 points and 5.4 rebounds while Ameer Bennett has put up 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Bears, Stanley Davis has averaged 14.2 points and six rebounds while Troy Baxter has put up 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Crosby has accounted for 48 percent of all Delaware State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 49 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

AD

SLIPPING AT 75: Morgan State is 0-7 when it allows at least 75 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

AD

STREAK STATS: Delaware State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 84.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is ranked second among MEAC teams with an average of 72 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD