FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Morgan State’s Stanley Davis, Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. and Isaiah Burke have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Bears points this season.BRILLIANT BLACKMON: Isaiah Blackmon has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State is rated second among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.3 percent. The Bears have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game.

