Hunter McIntosh had 13 points to top the Phoenix (2-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Simon Wright added 11 points and seven rebounds. Zac Ervin scored 10 off the bench.
Marcus Sheffield II and Hunter Woods, Elon’s top two scorers, combined to make just 2 of 14 shots and were held to nine points between them.
